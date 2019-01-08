Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) will partner with USDA, Risk Management Agency; Penn State; and National Crop Insurance Services to provide crop insurance webinars to Pennsylvania producers.

“Pennsylvania producers work hard all year to provide the high-quality products that consumers depend on and know they can trust,” said Secretary Redding. “By participating in these free webinars, they’ll be able to get the information they need to protect themselves and have confidence as they head into a new growing season.”

The live webinars, available at no cost, will aim to help Pennsylvania farmers and ranchers manage risk by understanding crop insurance products so that they can make informed purchase decisions.

Participants will learn which crop insurance products are available, which risks are covered, how different types of insurance work, available policy options, how to navigate the application process, and where to go for additional information and help.

Topics and dates are as follows:

January 10 - Written Agreements January 15 - Crop-Hail January 29 - Coarse Grains (Corn, Grain Sorghum and Soybeans) January 31 - Fresh Marketing & Processing (Sweet Corn, Beans, Tomatoes) February 4 - Whole Farm Revenue Protection February 7 - Whole Farm Revenue Protection February 12 - Tobacco-Cigar Filler and Maryland Types February 14 - Potatoes February 19 - Cabbage

To register, visit https://cropinsuranceinamerica.org/pennsylvania-crop-insurance-webinars/. For more information about crop insurance, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov.