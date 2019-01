Western Wayne FBLA once again had a great showing at the FBLA Regional Leadership Conference with 59 members placing in the top five.

Of those members placing in the top five, 46 are eligible to attend the State Leadership Conference in Hershey this April. Also, WW FBLA took 1st place in Outstanding Chapter in Region 22. In addition, Ezra Tetreault was elected 2019-2020 Region 22 President.