HONESDALE — The Dime Bank is proud to once again support local schools in the sponsorship of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge from the Pennsylvania Council of Financial Literacy.

The Dime Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman commented, “We feel it is very worthwhile for students to gain a greater understanding of the world of finance. It provides them a foundation for their future success. It is our hope that all of the eligible schools will participate and take advantage of this learning opportunity.”

The sponsorship will include all 3rd to 12th grade students for both the fall and spring games. The fall game ended on Dec 14th 2018 and the spring game begins on Feb 11th 2019.

For the spring game, an extra special competition will be held for high and middle schools. These students will represent their schools in a special local and competitive, investment competition. This program is co-sponsored by The Wayne Independent (www.wayneindependent.com) established in 1878, The Carbondale News (www.thecarbondalenews.com) established in 1872 and The News Eagle (www.neagle.com) established in 1957. These newspapers all owned by Gate House Media, Inc. are proud to be the voice of the communities for which they serve.

The grand finale celebration will be held at the Boiler Room, in Hawley, PA on May 10th.

The schools invited to participate are Canaan Christian Academy, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Forest City Regional, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne High Schools.

The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy sponsored stock market competition offers players in grades 3-12 the opportunity to manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the USA markets: American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The competition teaches students about investing and encourages financial literacy through hands-on activities in the classroom.

The Dime Bank has been helping customers meet their financial needs since 1905. Dedicated to helping people and businesses prosper, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. The Dime Bank is locally operated and supports the communities it serves. For more information on The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com. Member FDIC.

PennCFL sponsors financial games and programs with the participation over ten thousand students, in 45 counties in the state. Also, they offer entrepreneurship conferences and competitions with partnering colleges and universities. Teachers are offered free training and support. For additional information, please contact Alan Dakey President at alan.penncfl@gmail.com or call 717-512-2665 or Carolyn Shirk, Vice President at carolyn.penncfl@gmail.com or call 570-975-5149.

Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) proudly sponsors this program. The mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economic, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success.