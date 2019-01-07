HONESDALE - Wayne County Human Services and the County of Wayne will celebrate the retirement of Ms. Andrea C. Whyte, Human Services Administrator on Thursday, January 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Earl J. Simons Senior Center, 323-10th Street, Honesdale. Cake and refreshments will be served.

They will be honoring Ms. Whyte’s 45 years of service to the residents of Wayne County. During her time with the county, she has touched many families as she’s assisted them in innumerable ways. Ms. Whyte has overseen many additional human service programs and services including Area Agency on Aging, Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention/Autism, Children and Youth Services, Drug and Alcohol Commission, County Transportation System, County Food Pantry, Dietary, County Housing Department, along with multiple organizations which are unique to a small county.

“Please stop by to wish Ms. Whyte a long, healthy and restful retirement and to help us honor her many years of dedicated service to our county,” Juliann Doyle said.

Inclement weather date is Friday, January 11, same place and time.



