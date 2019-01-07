PIKE & WAYNE - The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year.

Donating blood or platelets is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen, who was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016. Janssen received frequent blood transfusions – sometimes multiple times a week – until she underwent a liver transplant last January.

“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong in the new year is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.



PIKE COUNTY



Greentown

1/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pivot Physical Therapy, 1564 Route 507



Matamoras

1/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Church, 307 Avenue F



Milford

1/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 139, 103 Country Road

…

WAYNE COUNTY



Beach Lake

1/9/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Lake Free Methodist Church, 107 Milanville Road



Hamlin

1/11/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamlin Assembly of God, 613 Easton Turnpike.



Hawley

1/10/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hawley Ambulance Building, 219 River St.



Honesdale

1/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lemnitzer Armory, 232 Tyron St.

1/29/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Honesdale High School, 459 Terrace St.



How to donate blood



Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

