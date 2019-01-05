HONESDALE - The Chamber of the Northern Poconos and the Greater Honesdale Partnership (GHP) have announced that Keith Williams has been selected as the new president of both organizations.

“I am honored to join the Chamber of the Northern Poconos and the Greater Honesdale Partnership,” Williams said. “The work of both organizations is vital to the region’s business community and tourism and I look forward to working with the boards and staff to grow the organizations and to promote and ensure the livelihood of local businesses”.

Williams comes with extensive experience and background in business and tourism. Chair of the Chamber, Lorraine Kloss said, “We had several strong candidates from the local community and surrounding area. Keith Williams was an ideal choice. Keith brings over 30 years of diverse experience in tourism, marketing, finance, and business.”

Chair of the Greater GHP, Jeff Hiller said, “Keith is an experienced executive and a proven leader. We are pleased to welcome Williams to the Chamber and Greater Honesdale Partnership.” Kloss added that Williams” proven track record will put the organizations on a path to success and ever-increasing achievements.”

As the president, Williams will oversee the staff of both organizations and he will be visible and available to Honesdale and the greater northern Pocono region.

Williams had been serving as manager of the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center, which is operated by the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.