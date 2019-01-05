BLOOMING GROVE - Several Pike County Conservation District staff members were recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts (PACD) for their years of service in Pike County.

Senior Resource Conservationist Ellen Enslin and Executive Director Michele Long were thanked for 15 years of service. They were presented with commemorative coins by PACD

Technical Program Assistant Kelly Rodemich and Resource Conservationist Marianna Quartararo were honored for their five yeas of service. They were presented with commemorative certificates by PACD.

Pike County Conservation District is committed to natural resources conservation through leadership, education, technical assistance, planning and enforcement to ensure the long term protection and sustainable use of Pike County’s natural resources and implementation of environmentally sound development and land use practices.

The District was established in 1956 by the Pike County Board of Commissioners and has worked actively since then to carry out programs focused on conservation of soil, water and natural resources. The District is governed by a Board of Directors who meet monthly to help plan programs, guide staff and coordinate efforts which provide conservation assistance and education in Pike County. District staff provide technical assistance for residents on natural resource and watershed conservation, groundwater protections, grant writing, and program administration.

Their offices are located at 556 Route 402, Suite 1 in Blooming Grove. For more information visit pike conservation.org; visit Facebook and Instagram; email pikecd@pikepa.org or call 570-226-8220.