PRESTON PARK—Paden Costanzo, a fifth grade student at Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber), was honored by Attorney General (AG) Josh Shapiro on December 11, 2018, as the cover winner for the 2019 Pennsylvania Attorney General's Drug-Free calendar.

“I was excited about winning,” said Costanzo, noting he was surprised to learn his artwork had won.

Issued in October for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, the contest “[is] about students empowering young people to make smart choices,” said Shapiro in a release.

Taking this theme, Costanzo built on his interest in boats and sailing to create a piece which depicts the valiant captain of a great sea vessel making myriad drug paraphernalia walk the plank into Davy Jones' Locker.

Summarizing the theme for not only the work itself, but the calendar as a whole, Costanzo's piece is captioned with an aged parchment banner reading: “Yo ho ho, 'tis a drug-free life for me!”

From drafting to final touches, the whole piece came together in just a few days.

“It's really good for kids to not do drugs and have the best life possible,” said Costanzo, explaining the contest's drug-free message was important to him.

Costanzo's art and that of the 12 other calendar winners were chosen from 912 total submissions, drawn from 140 and representing 47 counties.

The contest winners were honored in Harrisburg with a luncheon and a meet-and-greet at the state capitol.

“It was really fun going to Harrisburg,” said Costanzo.

His favorite part was meeting with AG Shapiro and learning what it is the attorney general does in his office.

“The attorney general was really nice,” said Costanzo.

He visited the capitol with his parents, Chris and Sarah, his siblings, Rhiannon and Morgana, and his art teacher, Patricia Fawcett.

For the Costanzo family, this is the second such trip as Rhiannon won the calendar's cover spot for the same contest two years prior.

Expressing surprise at Paden following his sister's accomplishment, Sarah Costanzo said, “I was very proud of the effort he put in.”

Sarah further praised the contest itself for opening a dialogue about drugs and living drug-free.

While working on the project, Paden asked a great deal of questions about drugs, allowing abundant opportunity for teachable moments, said Sarah.

“I don't think you could talk about this message enough,” she added.

While in the state capitol, Paden Costanzo also met with Liz Clancy of Senator Lisa Baker's Office.

Clancy presented the young artist with a certificate from the senator, recognizing his accomplishment.

In addition to the accolades, Costanzo and the other winners received $529 for their PA 529 College Saving Program accounts.

Organized through the Pennsylvania Treasury, the PA 529 College Saving Program helps residents plan ways to save college tuition money for their children.

Funding for the calendar contest was provided through the Community Drug Abuse Prevention Fund. This money is raised through fines and penalties collected from certain crimes, including driving under the influence.

Outside the official prize pool, Costanzo is also expected to be awarded by his family with a trip to Dessin Animal Shelter.

When Rhiannon won, the prize pool included $100, which she decided would better serve the animals at Dessin.

Wishing to follow his sister's footsteps once again, Paden explained he wanted to do the same.

“She [donated] for the cats,” said Costanzo, “I thought I'd do it for the dogs.”

Though the prizes have changed since Rhiannon's contest, the family still took Paden to follow through on his desire to help the kenneled canines.

Looking back at the contest, Costanzo said, “I would like to thank my teacher [Carol Newell].”

Newell had first informed the class about the contest and was the one who delivered the message that Costanzo had won, he said.

“She told me about it to begin with, and I wouldn't have known about it otherwise,” he added.

An avid artist, Costanzo noted he often likes to doodle in a scrapbook. Feeling encouraged by his recent accomplishment, he said he may enter similar contests in the future.