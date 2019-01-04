STATE—In recognition of National Radon Action Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) asks homeowners to test their residences for radon, a naturally occurring gas which is the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to the Surgeon General.

When houses are sealed up tight for winter, test results are more accurate, states DEP.

The release states, “Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs from the breakdown of uranium in the ground. It enters homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings. As a result, high levels of radon tend to be found in basements, but the gas can be found anywhere in the home.”

Certified radon testers in Wayne County include:

• Cody Russell, Lynne Russell, Patrick Russell and Jonathan Teichberg of All-In-One Home Inspections, Inc., 80 Cedar Ridge, Hawley. (570-685-4415);

• Terence Kursawe, 915 Long Ridge Road, Hawley. (570-284-5200);

• Gerard Tambasco, PO Box 266, Beach Lake. (570-226-5222).

A further list of certified radon testers is available from the DEP website: www.dep.pa.gov.

Homes with more than four picocuries of radon per liter (pCi/L) of air are considred to be at “Action Level” by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“If your radon level is higher than this, EPA, DEP, and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend having a radon mitigation system professionally installed to lower it,” states a DEP release.

“Typically consisting of a pipe and exhaust fan, the system will vent radon to the outside.”

Those whose results show more than 100 pCi/L or who have installed an active mitigation system can get free follow-up test kits from DEP.

For those building new homes, DEP recommends installing a passive radon system during construction as it is easier and usually less expensive to do so then rather than after the house is built.

Those buying and selling a home are required to disclose the results of any known radon testing as per the Pennsylvania Real Estate Seller Disclosure Act.

More information about radon and radon testing is available online from DEP (www.dep.pa.gov) and the EPA (www.epa.gov/radon).

—Information from a release was used in this story.