COUNTY—It was end of the year business as usual for the Wayne County Commissioners on their Thursday, December 20, meeting.

Two weeks prior, the Commissioners solicited bids to local banks for interest rates on the 2019 Tax Anticipation Note.

Three bids were returned on the $2.5 million note.

FNCB bid 2.6 percent, Honesdale National Bank bid 1.2 percent and Wayne Bank bid 1.79 percent interest.

The Commissioners voted to accept the low bid from Honesdale National Bank, pending review by County Solicitor Lee Krause.

Commissioner Joseph Adams reminded those present that a tax anticipation note “...is not new money borrowing. It is temporary financing for cash flow purposes.”

Any money borrowed up to the $2.5 million maximum must be repaid within the 2019 calendar year.

Adams noted the funds are used to cover early year expenditures before tax revenue is collected.

“We're very fortunate to have good local banks,” said Adams, commending the rates submitted.

“We've had four rate increases in the last 12 months, so it's great to have very cooperative local banks for support of our operation,” he added.

Other business

The Commissioners approved an Emergency Solutions Grant invoice of $52,835.48, covering the length of time between January 1, 2018 and December 14, 2018.

Funding drawn down in this manner was used to benefit the Rapid Rehousing Program.

In a separate matter, the Commissioners approved yet another revision to the Human Services Compensation Plan.

County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer noted this is the fourth such revision to the compensation plan.

“We've had a very difficult time getting this through Civil Service,” she said, noting the state offices recently relocated.

The chief clerk continued, “They wanted specific language in here how we perform rounding in our calculations. So this is revised to indicate that we will go out to four [decimal] places and then over to two ... for mathematical calculations.”

Lastly, the Commissioners approved an amendment to the Northeast PA Mutual Aid and Cooperation Agreement.

The amendment removes Monroe County as the Fiscal Agent for the Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Counter Terrorism Task Force, and in its place names Northampton County.

The Task Force is an eight-county entity consisting of Carbon, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, which works to share resources aimed at keeping citizens safe from terrorism and other dangers to the populace.

Monroe County had been the fiscal agent for several years but recently requested to be removed as such.

Meeting schedule

Looking ahead to 2019, the Commissioners approved their meeting schedule for the upcoming year.

Showing no change from 2018, the Commissioners plan to have their Committee meetings every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and their business meetings every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Both committee and business meetings are open to the public and will be held in the Commissioners' meeting room on the third floor of the Wayne County Courthouse, 925 Court Street, Honesdale.

The County's next business meeting, and last of the year, is scheduled for Thursday, December 27, at 10:30 a.m.

The commissioners are expected to formally adopt the 2019 budget at that meeting.

There will be refreshments in celebration of the year's end.

Promotions/New Hires

The Commissioners approved the promotion of Suzanne Putzi from Aging Case Aid level 1 to level 2, effective December 31. Putzi's salary was approved at $24,180, a rate of $12.40 per hour.

The Commissioners also approved the hiring of Scott Carney as a Deputy Sheriff, effective January 7.

In the Prothonotary's Office, the Commissioners approved the hiring of Margaret Kelly as a level 2 Clerk and Elizabeth Rose as a level 1 Clerk, both effective January 2.

Carney's, Kelly's and Rose's salaries will all be approved in 2019 as they pertain to that year's budget expenditures.