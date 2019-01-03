Upper Delaware River Region, NY and PA – The Delaware Highlands Conservancy is accepting applications from eligible high school seniors for the “Delaware Highlands Conservancy/Yeaman Scholarship” and the “Vanessa Van Gorder Memorial Scholarship,” both for $1,000.

Both scholarships are open to students in school districts bordering the Upper Delaware River in New York and Pennsylvania. These include Hancock Central, Deposit Central, Eldred, Monticello, and Sullivan West in NY, and Wallenpaupack Area, Honesdale, and Delaware Valley in PA.

The Yeaman Scholarship has been given annually since 2004 to a student planning to pursue a field in environmental studies in college, in honor of the Conservancy’s founder, Barbara Yeaman.

In 2015, the Conservancy established a Memorial Scholarship in honor of Vanessa Joy Van Gorder, who tragically lost her life on December 26, 2014.

A recent graduate from West Chester University with a degree in education, Vanessa was passionate about the outdoors and loved exploring the lakes, rivers, and forests of the Upper Delaware River Region with her friends and family. The Conservancy established this scholarship in Vanessa’s memory and to honor her dream of becoming an educator.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors pursuing a career in education or environmental stewardship.

Students at eligible districts should contact their guidance counselors for applications. Applications must be submitted through the school’s guidance counselor for transmittal to the Delaware Highlands Scholarship Committee by March 29th, 2019. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified in May.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit www.DelawareHighlands.org.