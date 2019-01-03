On Saturday, January 12 from 6-8 pm, Vanessa L. White Fernandes will be doing a book signing and reading from her book “Hugging Army: An Experience in Connection”. Embrace in a free hug and join in a free wine tasting by Wood Winery!

It's amazing how many valuable lessons you can learn hugging strangers. Vanessa L. White Fernandes never planned to be sort of obsessed with hugging complete strangers, but she’s gone places, met people, and learned things she never thought possible since she started doing it. It all began in the summer of 2013, when she and her future wife, Brenda, went to New York City to see Amma, the Hugging Saint who has hugged hundreds of thousands of people. The experience transformed her, and in June 2015, she wrote on a large board: I trust you, do you trust me? How about a hug? and stood on a sidewalk with a blindfold over her eyes. She was curious about what would happen even though she knew what she was doing was potentially dangerous. After all, she was exposing the most vulnerable part of her body, her heart, but she knew it would be OK. With that first step The Hugging Army was born and in sharing her stories of her hugging experiences, including her 2017 Hug Bug Tour of the southeastern United States, the Vanessa emphasizes how hugging strangers has dramatically changed her life for the better. Wood Winery is a family owned and operated business in Northeast Pennsylvania. They source the best fruit possible, purchasing grapes, apples, and berries grown throughout Pennsylvania to produce quality, small batch wines. From the time the hand picked grapes arrive at the winery to be processed until the time they transfer the fermented juice into the bottles, their goal is to provide quality products that showcase their craft as well as the bounty of local farmers. Their wines are fruit forward and food friendly – representing the region in which the grapes are cultivated. Both our fruit and grape wines will be released in limited supplies.

This event is supported by the Villaume Foundation and is free and open to the public.