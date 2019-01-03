DINGMANS FERRY — Pike County Coroner Christopher Brighton confirmed Thursday evening, Dec. 27, that the body found in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area earlier that afternoon was Sonya Datesman, 52, of Monroe County.

Datesman, who had been missing since Sunday, was found wearing the same clothing she was wearing when reported missing by family members.

Crews actively searched in the Dingmans Ferry area of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Thursday. Brighton was called to the area in the early afternoon after a body was found between Route 209 and the Delaware River.

Datesman was reported missing by family members on Sunday morning and her vehicle was discovered within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area later that afternoon. She was last seen wearing hiking boots and a green L.L. Bean jacket.

Boats could be seen patrolling the river until around 2:45 p.m. when it was observed that boats were being removed from the waterway.

A National Park Service employee informed media on Thursday morning that no official statements would be forthcoming from the entity until the government shutdown was lifted, as it is not considered an “essential” function.

Brighton said there were no indications of foul play but that the investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



…



Editor’s note: As stated in her obituary, Sonya M. Datesman, of East Stroudsburg, was the wife of Kurt Datesman for 29 years. She was a cashier at ShopRite in Stroudsburg.

She was an active member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, where she helped serve community dinners. Sonya also helped with the soup kitchen ministry at Stroudsburg Methodist Church and dinners for Bridges Out of Poverty.

Sonya played the flute and piano, and it was a holiday tradition to play holiday songs with her niece and nephew. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and cooking.

She enjoyed helping and taking care of others, especially older people; and spent much time keeping her next door neighbor company.