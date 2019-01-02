COUNTY—The three Ws, Wallenpaupack Area School District (WASD),Wayne Highlands School District (WHSD) and Western Wayne School District (WWSD), all held reorganizational meetings at the beginning of December.

Of the three districts, Wayne Highlands was the only one to have a change in presiding officers for 2019.

On Monday, December 3, Western Wayne re-elected Bernice Fiorella as President and Rick Hoch as Vice President, both by unanimous vote.

The following evening, on Tuesday, December 4, the Wayne Highlands Board of Directors elected George Korb as Board President.

Korb was formerly the Board's Vice President.

Similarly, former President Lothar Holbert was elected to serve as the 2019 Vice President.

On Wednesday, December 5, The Wallenpaupack School Board re-elected both Jack Spall as President and John Drake as Vice President.

Spall has served as Board President for 18 years, states the News Eagle.

Board meeting dates

Each district also approved upcoming meeting date schedules for 2019.

The WASD will meet on the second Monday of the month for both their committee and business meetings.

Committee meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. with business meetings following at 6 p.m. in the high school library, 2552 US-6, Hawley, PA, 18428.

The WHSD will hold their committee meetings on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. followed by their business meetings on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Exceptions are the October business meeting which will be held on Monday, October 14, and the 2019 reorganization meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 3.

There is no committee meeting scheduled for December 2019.

The board will meet in the district office board room, 474 Grove Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, except for the September and October meeting where they will meet in the Damascus School (174 High School Road, Damascus PA 18415) and the Preston School (1493 Crosstown Highway, Lakewood, PA 18439) respectively.

The WWSD will hold their business meetings on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. with their committee meetings taking place the week before at 6 p.m. in the district office board room, 1970C Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.

Exceptions are the business meetings scheduled for January 14, June 10, September 9, and December 3.

Upcoming meeting dates for the districts are as follows:

• Wallenpaupack—Monday, January 14, 2019; committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., business meeting at 6 p.m.;

• Wayne Highlands—January 8, 2019, committee meeting at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, January 15, 2019, business meeting at 7 p.m.;

• Western Wayne—Monday, January 7, 2019, committee meeting at 6 p.m.; Monday, January 14, 2019 business meeting at 7 p.m.