HONESDALE — On December 20, 2018, the Board of Directors of Dimeco, Inc. (OTC Pink: DIMC) declared a dividend of $0.30 per share, payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.

The dividend will be paid on January 24, 2019, the anticipated date to release earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018.

A dividend of $0.30 per share produces a yield of 2.78% based on the December 20, 2018 market value of $41.00 per share. The total dividend declared for the year 2018 is $1.14 per share, an increase of $0.09, or 8.57% over that declared for the year 2017.

President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman commented, “We are right on track as we close the final quarter of 2018, remaining committed to our communities and focused on building a strong, profitable institution.

“This dividend is one way to repay and reward our loyal shareholders for their commitment to Dimeco, Inc.”

Dimeco, Inc. reported third quarter 2018 assets of $673 million, loans of $513 million and deposits of $515 million. Dimeco, Inc. is the holding company of The Dime Bank, a full service financial institution serving Northeast Pennsylvania since 1905. For more information on Dimeco, Inc. and The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com.