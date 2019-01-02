The Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation has announced the selection of one of the recipients of the 2018 Helen Villaume Education Enrichment Grant Award.

Mr. Alex Curtin, a Special Education teacher from Wallenpaupack Area School District, received an award of $4,997.00 from Villaume Foundation board members Paul Edwards and Lewis J. Critelli. Mr. Curtin will use this grant for “The Puzzle: Linking Supports and Society: Inclusion and Diversity in Europe”. Mr. Curtin will join with other educators in the United Kingdom and France to observe the ways in which they are able to meet the needs of students with autism in an inclusive and center based setting. The ideas and methods observed and learned during this trip will then be used for creating inclusive communities and classrooms.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation established grants to provide Wayne County teachers with a unique opportunity to enhance, expand or experiment in their areas of certification, thereby enriching and improving the achievement of their students.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, established by Honesdale natives John and Helen Villaume, is dedicated to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational programs within Wayne County. Since its inception, the Foundation has made awards totaling over $1,000,000.00 with Wayne Bank managing the account in the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division of Wayne Bank.

Additional information about the Foundation and grant applications may be obtained from: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, c/o Wayne Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services Division, 717 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by phone: 570-253-8507 or email:Trust@WayneBank.com .