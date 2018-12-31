Along Lackawaxen River, connecting Honesdale and Hawley.

HONESDALE – With its study committee assembled, the Trails Feasibility Study recently began efforts to review all aspects of the possible construction of a multi-use trail along the Lackawaxen River Corridor from Hawley to Honesdale.

Specifically, the Study will review existing land development ordinances that may have an impact, water access possibilities and connectivity to existing trails and potential routes. It will also look at potential funding sources, as well as address obstacles that may be identified, consult with adjacent private property owners and offer potential alternative routes.

As one of the first orders of business, the study committee and Woodland Design Associates of Honesdale, the planning consultant for the project, created a 10-question survey. The questionnaire wants to know what outdoor activities both residents and visitors regularly pursue, whether they might visit a multi-use trail along the Lackawaxen River, how they would rank the various uses of such a trail and what amenities they might expect to find there.

The survey, which also has a section for comments is available online and through the county website at WayneCountyPA.gov. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WPTWA_TrailFeasibilityStudy

The project sprang from a grassroots movement to build an interconnected trail system from Honesdale to Hawley and possibly beyond. The Wayne County Commissioners support the feasibility study and serve as grant applicants for its funding from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Members of the Wayne-Pike Trails and Waterways Alliance hope to build – or improve – vibrant and safe trails for hiking, biking, kayaking, fishing, nature education and other activities along the Lackawaxen River, the Stourbridge Rail Line and Honesdale Borough parks.

The Alliance is a consortium of four groups with a common goal. The Stourbridge Rail and Trail group, along with the Honesdale River Project and HonesTrails, and the Wallenpaupack Trails and Lock 31 Group all envision a trail system embracing the river that runs through the Honesdale-Hawley corridor and the natural beauty of the area’s parks and woodlands.

The Wayne County Community Foundation agreed to be the non-profit organization through which funds are collected and used as the required match for the study project. The Alliance, with help from the Community Foundation, raised the $40,000 match. Wayne County, on behalf of the Foundation and the Alliance, applied for and received a grant from DCNR for the work.

For more information visit the Alliance website or follow them on Facebook.



