HONESDALE—The elevator in the Wayne County Courthouse Annex will be temporarily out of commission for service and repair starting Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

The elevator is expected to be out of service for 90 days while it is upgraded and repaired as part of the county's ongoing facility enhancement projects.

At the Board of Commissioners meeting, Thursday morning, County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer explained replacement parts are not longer available for that model elevator.

Commissioner Chairman Brian Smith stated at Thursday's meeting that the project is one “We've kicked down the road for years.”

Commissioner Joseph Adams noted, the new elevator is expected to conserve energy for the building.

“It's a temporary inconvenience for a long-term solution,” he said.

Those in need of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible entrance to the Sheriff's Office, Tax Claim and Tax Assessment can still enter through the 9th Street entrance.

A handicap-accessible entrance routed to the upper floors will be available from the Courthouse's mailroom entrance on 10th Street.

According to a county press release, “Those seeking entry should ring the buzzer and the mailroom staff will notify the sheriff's deputies, who will provide entry to the building via a chair lift installed at the entrance.”

At Thursday's Commissioners meeting, Botjer extended a thanks to Stephens Pharmacy for the temporary rental agreement allowing use of the chair lift.

After riding the chair lift to gain entrance, “Visitors will then use the new elevator that serves the upper levels of the building,” states the release.

This newer elevator is located in the main Courthouse lobby just before the ramp leading into the Annex office space.

Visitors can also ascend to the upper floors using the building's stairwells.

—Information from a release was used in this story.