HONESDALE – Wayne Bank’s Honesdale Main Street Community Office recently held their 2nd Annual Food Pantry Drive, from November 19th -30th, to benefit the Wayne County Food Pantry.

The Drive coincided with special Open House events that the Community Office hosted on November 23rd and 24th, to celebrate the Greater Honesdale Partnership’s annual community event, Honesdale for the Holidays. The Open Houses offered complimentary refreshments and giveaway items, providing the perfect opportunity for attendees to make a pantry donation, while enjoying some seasonal cheer.

Everyone who made a donation during the Food Pantry Drive was also gifted with a custom designed Honesdale ornament.

“This is the second year that we’ve hosted a Food Pantry Drive during Honesdale for the Holidays and we were thrilled to once again be able to make a donation to the Wayne County Food Pantry,” said Jill Hessling, Vice President and Regional Manager for Wayne Bank. “We are passionate about helping our local community and supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season. The Wayne County Food Pantry is a vital local organization that is always in need of donations, and we are so pleased to be able to continue to support their mission in this way.”

The Wayne County Pantry Program is sponsored through County Government and operates under a Board comprised of private citizens, who also coordinate each of the pantry sites. The Wayne County Pantry Program has five sites located in strategic areas of the County to serve eligible County residents, including Honesdale, Lakeville, Newfoundland, Lakewood, and Damascus. All donations stay in Wayne County and assist Wayne County residents. Donations of food, paper products, personal care items, and money to purchase foods are needed year-round.

For more information, visit http://waynecountypa.gov/pantry/.