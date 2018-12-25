GREENE TOWNSHIP – The 2019 budget was adopted by the Greene Township supervisors on December 5. Expected expenses are $524,455 with a projected income of $475,200. The total estimated 2018 ending balance is $829,164. The supervisors budgeted $100,000 for road resurfacing.

The Supervisors agreed to request the elected auditors to perform the 2018 audit.

“We've had a good year working on roads and have gotten a lot of long-term jobs done,” Supervisor and Roadmaster Jerry Obert indicated. “We're currently doing a lot of temporary road fixing. We are ready to go for the snow.”

The supervisors agreed that the road crew work Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to complete roadwork until further notice.

“The Greene-Dreher Fire Company flushed out a drain pipe on Saw Mill Road for us,” Chair Ed Simon stated. “It took them four hours to clear the drain.”

[More meeting items are found in the Wednesday, Dec. 26 print edition.]

January meeting

The Reorganizational meeting is scheduled Monday, January 7, 2:30 p.m. with the regular supervisors meeting to follow.