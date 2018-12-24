Beach Lake, PA – During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, lookouts, trails and grounds at Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance, including plowing parking lots and accesses or shoveling walkways.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled.

The Roebling Bridge vehicle thoroughfare will be maintained, while the walkways will not.

As always, in the event of an emergency, please call 911.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.