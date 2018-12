WAYNE COUNTY — An autopsy ordered by Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell has been completed.

Howell responded to the home of 51-year-old Suzette Bullis, of Preston Township on Dec. 19 to perform a death investigation.

Bullis was found deceased in her home Dec. 19.

An autopsy conducted Dec. 20 determined Bullis' death to be a homicide, with primary cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in this investigation.