The 2018 wildfire season was the most destructive on record in California.

There were fires in Southern and Northern California that claimed the lives of 95 people, with a death toll possibly increasing as more than a 1,000 people remained unaccounted for in late November.

The fires destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

The air quality on the West Coast and as far north as the Pacific Northwest has been impacted greatly due to the fires, with smoke and the scent of the burns seeping into cities like Seattle.

As of late November, six firefighters have died fighting fires in California.

