HONESDALE – Attorney A.G. Howell will announce his candidacy for Wayne County District Attorney during a campaign kickoff Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. at the Hotel Wayne, 1202 Main St., Honesdale. The event is free and open to the public.

Howell is seeking the Republican nomination for District Attorney in the municipal primary election May 21.

A third-generation Honesdale attorney, Howell, 46, has two decades of experience practicing criminal law as an Assistant District Attorney, Public Defender and in his private practice.



