The Wayne Highlands Education Association has announced that the Honesdale Fire Department is the recipient of its November 2018 WHEA Community Outreach Program Grant.

A check for $1,000 was awarded by WHEA to the Honesdale Fire Department.

Honesdale Fire Department’s four companies are wholly volunteer-based and serve approximately 10,500 citizens in a 45-square mile fire district, which includes two boroughs and five surrounding townships.

The district consists of an urbanized center within the borough, including the Wayne County Courthouse and the Wayne Memorial Hospital, a number of retirement and assisted living facilities, summer camps, many older storefronts, and a growing rural perimeter population.

In addition to responding to fires as they occur, Honesdale Fire Department works to provide unique features and new technology on fire apparatuses, and to increase fire safety through fire prevention programs.

Further, the department actively responds to natural disasters, rescue situations, automobile accidents, natural cover fires, missing persons reports, traffic control situations, and the assistance of police and ambulance personnel.

In these examples and more, the department is called to service nearly 400 times per year.

Making this possible are approximately eighty well-trained and certified volunteers.

These volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to training, fundraising, and the protection of our community.

WHEA salutes the Fire Department for the invaluable services they provide. It is both our privilege and our pleasure to support the Honesdale Fire Department in its vital role in our community.