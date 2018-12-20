HAWLEY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Honesdale and Blooming Grove are investigating a burglary and theft.

According to a release from Trooper Kyle Hnat, members of the PSP Auto Theft Unit, Hawley Borough Police Department and PSP Honesdale “...investigated the theft and recovery of three high end ATV's valued at approximately $30,000.”

The burglary occurred Dec. 17 at a residence on Garrity Road in Lackawaxen Township, Pike County.

The release states investigators “...were directed to a wooded area off Woodland Ave. in Hawley Borough, Wayne County for a report of three suspicious ATVs.”

Investigators located the ATVs, “...and determined that the three ATVs were recently stolen from a residence on Garrity Road, Pike County.”

“During the theft the actor's caused significant damage to outbuilding on the victim's property,” the release states.

Police state the investigation is ongoing, and officers are continuing to follow-up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this theft are encouraged to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.