HONESDALE—Honesdale Borough Police Officers Patrolman (Ptlm.) Keith Rynearson and Ptlm. David Clark arrested Pierre Schandall, 27, Thursday night, on charges related to assault, terroristic threats and drug possession.

Schandall was charged with one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (F), Possession of Controlled Substance (M), Simple Assault (M2), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2), Terroristic Threats (M1), Possessing Instruments of Crime (M1), Disorderly Conduct (M3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M3), and Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (M3).

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Linus Myers and sent to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.

Schandall is expected to appear in Central Court on December 19, 2018.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to the scene after Brittany Anderson reported Schandall had been threatening her and her husband with a handgun.

The affidavit states, “As Anderson was entering her apartment, Schandall was walking to his apartment and began yelling profanity at her, stating she 'looked suspicious.'”

The two exchanged words and entered their apartments.

Schandall re-emerged brandishing a black handgun, later identified by police as a pellet gun, threatening to kill Anderson, court papers state.

When Officers Rynearson and Clark proceeded to Schandall's apartment, “Schandall acknowledged [the] officers and opened his door to let [the] officers inside.”

Schandall was detained and Officers Rynearson and Clark discovered “...several devices used for smoking marijuana on a stand and on the floor of his apartment,” according to the affidavit.

The officers also found a large knife on Shandall's person.

The defendant agreed to a search of his apartment, at which time Officers Rynearson and Clark found the aforementioned pellet gun as well as other drugs and drug-related items.

They also located a safe which they searched on Friday, December 14, after acquiring a search warrant.

Contraband recovered from the safe included “...a digital scale, several gallon size Ziploc bags containing suspected marijuana, mushrooms, scheduled prescription medication no prescribed to the defendant, and US currency in stacks of totaling $10,800...,” according to the affidavit.

District Attorney Patrick Robinson stated in a press release, “This is another example of excellent police work by the Honesdale Borough Police resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and drug money.

“Law Enforcement in Wayne County will continue to be vigilant and proactive in an effort to catch and punish drug dealers to the fullest extent of the law.”