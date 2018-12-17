LEHMAN TOWNSHIP - Investigation of a residential burglary at Saw Creek Estates, Sunday, December 16, led PA State Police, Blooming Grove, to seizure of a drug manufacturing operation.

According to Trooper Thedore, State Police responded to 147 Manchester Drive for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the complainant/ accused stated someone broke into his home at that address.

The accused, Sergey Smirnov, of Brooklyn, NY, allegedly was found to be under the influence of a psychadelic substance and police determined that no burglary had occurred at the residence.

Police say that the accused had sprayed the clothes he was wearing and the residence with pepper spray prior to the arrival of the troopers. The troopers observed numerous items used to grow Psilocybin mushrooms (known as Shrooms or Magic Mushrooms).

A search warrant was granted for the residence and the PA State Police’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) was contacted due to the hazardous mold spores.

The CLRT determined this was a ‘very large” operation to grow Psilocybin mushrooms with temperature and humidity controls in the residence.

The following items were discovered: seven gallon-size bags of Psilocybin mushrooms ready to be sold, 157 large mason jars with mushrooms in varied stages of growth, 32 plastic tubs with mushrooms in varied stages of growth, numerous petri dishes, and various materials for the growing operation.

Smirnov was transported back to PA State Police Blooming Grove and charges for Drug Manufacturing were prepared. Smirnov was lodged in Pike County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the morning.