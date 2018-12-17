HAWLEY - On Thursday, December 13, the Hawley Rotary Club held its’ annual Christmas party for the Hawley Head Start I children.

A tradition that began in 1993 by the Club celebrates 25 years. It began with one group of 17 children and now includes one morning session of 17 and one afternoon session of 17.

The Rotary members participated with the children in such activities as: reading “Pete the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas” with children participating in the story; playing a memory matching game with the children; Santa Claus coloring and ending with another story, “Goodnight Santa.”

A visit from Santa, with gifts provided by the Rotary Club, rounded out the event.

Participating Rotarians were: Tom & Melanie Visgilio, Roy Kropf, Dave Thorne, Bill Samford, President Steve Bauer and Jeannette Bates.



