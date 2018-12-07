PIKE COUNTY — Matthew Osterberg and Ronald Schmalzle have announced their intention to run for Pike County Commissioners in 2019 under Team Osterberg/Schmalzle.

Osterberg is currently serving his second term as Pike County Commissioner, and Schmalzle is serving his appointed position as commissioner, serving out the term left vacant by the retirement of Richard Caridi.

According to their campaign announcement, they a justifiably proud of their accomplishments. Both candidates seek the opportunity to provide continued stability and sound government for all of Pike County.



Osterberg’s record



In 2011, Matthew Osterberg was elected to serve as Pike County Commissioner. Serving as Chairman today and in his second term, he has been dedicated to growing the local economy.

Also, serving as Chairman of Pike County Economic Authority he has strived to bring large-scale employers to the county and working on continually expanding the infrastructure.

Under his leadership he has seen to the construction and completion of a new Pike County Court House and has also worked to protect the health of the community by creating the Pike County Tick Borne Disease Task Force, and the Pike County Opioid Task Force.



Schmalzle’s statement



Schmalzle, seeking to serve the community further as an elected Commissioner believes he can be a dynamic and forward thinking leader with a keen focus on what is best for the people who live in and visit Pike County.

Prior to the opening left by the retirement of Richard Caridi, Schmalzle talked to and met with many people throughout the county to get input on a possible run for County Commissioner in 2019. The positive encouragement and response from these meetings along with his long history of being involved in many organizations within the county confirmed a desire to run for Commissioner in 2019.

“I believe I can contribute based on my experience, education and skills: I have long standing and excellent relationships with many of the key county leaders and employees. I also think my experience and skills compliment Matt’s and also because we have lived and worked in different areas of the county we can be an affective team representing and serving all,” said Ron Schmalzle.

Together, Team Osterberg/Schmalzle will continue to make infrastructure; sustainable job creation; Healthcare and Emergency Service; introducing and embracing technology, and working with all Pike County Municipalities, other counties and state and federal agency’s a major priority in serving Pike County and all of its residents.



About Matthew Osterberg:



Matt has been married to the former Carol Colaiaco of Matamoras for 34 years. They have two children, Stephanie and Michael. Stephanie Kozminski, resides with her husband Tom in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. Stephanie and Tom, have one daughter, Ava, three and a half years old. Michael, a 2015 graduate of Roger Williams Law School, Bristol, Rhode Island lives in El Paso Texas with his fiancé, Christine Chavez.

Matt was born in Staten Island N.Y. in 1957. He graduated from Delaware Valley High School in 1976, and from Penn State University in 1983 with a BA in history.

Matt served on the Milford Borough Council for 25 years, where he served 22 years as Borough President. As President, Matt was tireless in his efforts to protect Milford’s historic and small-town charm.

In 1998, he led the way in establishing the Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) to ensure that Milford’s historic legacy would be preserved. He was instrumental in securing countless grants that rejuvenated sidewalks, and street corners throughout the Borough.

He is an active member of Saint Patrick’s Church in Milford and belongs to the John Paul II Knights of Columbus and the Port Jervis Elks Club. He is past Chairman of Pike County United Way, and serves on the boards of the Minisink Valley Historical Society and the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

Matt also serves as President of Milford Community House Association where he organized and brought a much-needed visitors center to the eastern region of Pike County.

In addition to his many civic responsibilities, Matt has also authored five local history books: Matamoras to Shohola: A Journey Through Time, Port Jervis, Dingmans Ferry, Port Jervis: Then and Now, and The Delaware and Hudson Canal and Gravity Railroad. In 1999, Matt was given the coveted Upper Delaware Heritage Alliance Award for his book Matamoras to Shohola: A Journey Through Time.



About Ronald Schmalzle:



Ron is a fourth generation Pike County resident and his wife of 35 years, Mary, is a second grade teacher in the Wallenpaupack School District. They have four children, Stephanie, Jonathan, Rachel and Carter. Ron has lived in Pike County his entire life and has built a career developing first generation businesses in the county. His desire to live and raise his family here was the driving force in creating his family of local businesses with his brother Randy and with the support of his parents Robert and Anne.

These companies and management contracts employ more then 750 seasonal, part-time and full-time people and create the opportunity for many young people to have their first work experiences.

The family operates two of the main tourist attractions in the county, one of the largest homeowner community associations and Ron has also been the Executive Director of the largest children’s summer camp in the county for more than 25 years. As a business owner and manager Ron acquired a myriad of varied skills and most are common to both business and government operations.

“Through hard work, creativity and a steadfast commitment to a high level of service and product in all our businesses, I am fortunate to be in a position to serve the community and provide leadership and involvement in many volunteer based activities and organizations. I am also able to step away from our businesses because of the partnership with my brother and a very capable management team,” said Ron Schmalzle.

Matthew Osterberg and Ronald Schmalzle are eagerly looking forward to the 2019 election and to continuing their efforts on behalf of Pike County and all who live here. In the coming months, they will provide detailed updates on their county initiatives, campaign efforts and upcoming events.



