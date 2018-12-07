If you see a guy in an elf costume roaming the streets of Boston, he didn't escape from the North Pole. He's Brendan Edwards, and he wants to have a pillow fight.

Edwards decided to dress up as Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell's character from "Elf," and challenge strangers on the street to have a pillow fight. And, according to the video he posted on his Facebook page Tuesday, nearly everybody he challenged seemed pretty into it.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Apparently the best way to spread Christmas cheer isn't singing loud for all to hear -- it's hitting strangers with fluffy pillows.