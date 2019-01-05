Today's crumb is shared by a reader in Cockeysville, Maryland. It happened at Coco-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York, when the Buffalo Bisons hosted the Syracuse Chiefs as part of the Independence Eve Celebration. One fan in the front row was 11-year-old little leaguer Ty Barber. Between innings, he caught a ball from the first baseman. Sitting in the same section was 96-year-old WWII veteran Richard Snethen, dressed in his full uniform. When the game was over, unprompted by his parents, Ty went to Richard and gave him the ball. "We really have to honor our veterans," he explained later.





Richard described the exchange as "one of the most treasured moments of my life," but there were more to come. Nearly two months later, the Bisons invited Richard and Ty back to the ballpark to watch a game together. In the middle of the third inning, the Bisons honored them on the video board in center field, and they received a standing ovation.