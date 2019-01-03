Over 1,000 young members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association took to the streets in 50 different cities in Great Britain for a New Year's Day cleanup. They woke up early, as thousands of Brits were still in bed sleeping off the effects of their festivities.





Muslim youth kicked off the event by hosting a special prayer for the new year before they donned their high-visibility vests and tackled the streets with garbage bags in hand. According to British Iman Qamar Zafar, "Islam urges every Muslim to partake in charitable giving, community service, and to promote cleanliness."