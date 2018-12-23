Roxli Doss was diagnosed this year with an inoperable brain tumor. She lives in Buda, Texas, and even though there is no cure, doctors gave the 11-year-old weeks of radiation. Neighbors and friends came together to support the Doss family, but there was no hope, so Gena and Scott Doss decided to pray for a miracle.





Now Roxli's brain tumor has vanished. Gena believes their prayers were answered. Now she and Scott cry tears of joy. "When I first saw Roxli's MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable, said her doctor. The tumor was undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual. At Dell Children's Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital Dana-Farber and Johns Hopkins, all the doctors agreed it was inoperable. They can't explain why the tumor disappeared. After going from "no cure" to "no trace," the Doss family say they only have God to thank.