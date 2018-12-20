Truckers often arrive at a supermarket to drop of several pallets of ordered food only to have the food rejected because of an error in the order, or because the food was cosmetically damaged in transit, or delay was caused by equipment failures. This often results in the food going to a landfill, but not in Indianapolis, Indiana.







The Indy Hunger Network has created a Food Drop Program which connects drivers with nearby food banks that can put the products to good use. In addition to feeding the hungry, the program also benefits the drivers by saving them from having to pay expensive landfill fees. The Indianapolis program was launched in 2017, but charity workers say they can document over 90,000 pounds of food donated within its first six months.