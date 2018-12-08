James Anthony just turned 60. He's worked as a custodian for the Coffee County School District in Tennessee for more than 20 years -- including the last 15 at Hickerson Elementary School. Anthony is hearing impaired and reads lips, so kindergarten teachers Amy Hershman and Allyssa Hartsfield decided to teach there students how so sing "Happy Birthday" in sign language as a surprise for his birthday.





He said he was overwhelmed and touched by the children's effort. According to the Principal, he's an excellent role model for the students. He teaches students sign language now and then, but also teaches them good manners and how to treat other people.